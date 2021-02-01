Before Tony Momoh’s last interview with Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

At exactly 12:55p.m., on Wednesday, January 20, I sent an SMS to Prince Tony Momoh.

The message was: “From Omeiza Ajayi, Vanguard. Good afternoon, Sir. Please, can we have an interview with you, preferably via phone?”

It is a matter of personal principle to always send a message to newsmakers before calling them, no matter how close I am to them.

Immediately he replied, saying “Yes. Call to pick time. Tm.”

READ ALSO:

I didn’t waste time in calling him and neither did he waste time in picking his call. After exchanging banters with me as he always did, he requested that I give him about 45 minutes to attend to some visitors.

When I called him back 50 minutes later, he was still busy with the visitor and promised to call me back around 3p.m. He did and we spoke for nearly an hour.

He never showed any sign of illness. His breathing was okay and his voice great.

At the end of the interview, he requested that I alert him whenever the interview was published.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t publish it that weekend. We did the following weekend. And I immediately sent him an SMS to alert him. Read the interview HERE.

He didn’t reply and it was unusual. After an hour, I called him. His line was switched off.

It was the following day (Sunday) that his line went through. But again someone at his end dropped the call. I had no inkling that he was ill.

Recall that Vanguard broke the news of Tony Momoh’s death on Monday. Read it HERE.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: