Baptist cleric emerge CTPAN president

By Olayinka Latona

CHRISTIAN Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria, CTPAN has elected the Senior Pastor of Shepherdhill Baptist Church, Obanikoro, Lagos, Rev. Israel Kristilere as her new president.

The body which comprised of over 60 registered pilgrimage operators nationwide was led by Mrs Adeola Adekola, the CEO of Ideal Pilgrimage, until when Israel Kristilere was unanimously elected as the new president.

At the same time, Deaconess Lola Oluokun was elected Vice President while Pastor (Mrs) Jumoke Adeniyi, was elected General Secretary and a host of other officers were elected.

In his response, Rev. Kristilere appreciate the body including the former executives for counting him worthy to lead the group.

He, however, pledged to work with all the members in order to take Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria especially the privately organized tours to an enviable height.

While reflecting on the challenges the COVID19 pandemic posed on Christian Pilgrimage in the last one year, he expressed hope that in the next few weeks, the borders of Israel shall be opened to Nigerian pilgrims again and those who have been yearning to walk in the footsteps of Jesus and experience the Holy land shall find their dreams coming to pass.

The cleric further solicited for the support and co-operation of all CTPAN members as they all strive together to make a difference during their tenure and bring into the fold other Private Christian Pilgrimage operators that are yet to join the association.

