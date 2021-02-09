Bandits kill 23 in 5 Kaduna LGAs

Kindly Share This Story:

…as locals repel attack in Chikun LGA,kill a bandit

…Air platforms presently engaging bandits

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Within the last 24 hours, the Kaduna State Government has received reports from security agencies of the killing of 23 citizens in different attacks on soft targets in 5 Local Government Areas.

The LGAs were Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Tuesday that the attacks on soft targets in these local government areas occurred around Kaduna state’s boundaries with neighboring states.

Aruwan explained that in Birnin Gwari LGA, 10 citizens were killed by bandits in an attack on Ungwan Gajere, Kutemeshi ward. They are Abdu Hasan, Sufyanu Musa,Faisal Zubairu, Abdullahi Hasan,Ali Abdu,Rabiu Aliyu, Zubairu Yau,Bukar Yusuf,,Mamman Ibrahim and Dankande Musa.”

“The following were injured in the attack: Baushi Alu,Rabe Sani and Usama Sani.”

“In Igabi local government area, bandits shot dead one Dayyabu Yahuza between Sarkin Baka and Dankyawai village, near Gidan Kurmi. ”

“In Giwa local government area, armed bandits invaded Janbaba village, one Yakubu Sule was shot dead.”

“In Kishisho village, Kauru local government area, gunmen suspected to be from a neighboring state killed five persons, listed as: Danlami Sunday, Abbas Abou,Sati Yakubu, Shaba John and John Francis .

“In Chikun local government area, five citizens were killed by bandits in Gwagwada-Kasaya village in Kunai ward. They are: Habila Ibrahim,Samaila Audu John Musa ,Birnin Aboki and Ali Aboki.”

“Similarly, in Agwa, Chikun LGA, one Bitrus Joseph was shot dead in an attack by bandits.”

“Also in Chikun local government area, one bandit was killed near Bugai, when members of the community repelled an attack. ”

Governor Nasir El-Rufai/expressed sadness over the attacks and sent his condolences to the families that lost their loved ones.

He offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the slain, and a speedy recovery for the injured.

Meanwhile, air platforms of the Nigerian Air Force are trailing and engaging the bandits in some locations in Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs.

Governor El-Rufai wishes the military success in the ongoing operation as he awaits reports.

