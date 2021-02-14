BANDITRY: Onuesoke backs El-Rufai, chides Bala Mohammed

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democartic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has condemned claim by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, that herders should carry AK47.

He also agreed with the Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State that bandits should be flushed out of the country.

Mohammed was reported to have said that herders had no option than to carry AK47 for their protection and that of their cows.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, Delta State, Onuesoke said it was not only shocking but embarrassing for a governor who is a chief security of a state, to make such an errant statement when “there is Nigerian Firearms Act (1990) which provides that no person shall have in his possession or under his control, any firearm or ammunition except such person has a license from the President or from the Inspector General of Police.

“Allowing herdsmen to carry AK47 about means giving them preferential treatment than other Nigerians and it can also make them do and undo as law abiding Nigerians are experiencing at presents

“And if the Governor says because of the hazard of their business then, the okada riders, the keke riders, the taxi drivers, farmers, traders and in short all Nigerians should carry AK-47 because there is no business without hazard,” he stated.

Onuesoke disclosed that what is expected Governor Bala was to caution the herdsmen to respect the law and the people on whose lands they do business instead of forcefully occupying their lands, terrorising innocent citizens and molesting their women.

While supporting the call by El-Rufai for the elimination of bandits, the PDP stalwart said the current level of insecurity in Nigeria must be confronted without mercy.

