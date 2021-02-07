Banditry Offensive: Troops eliminate 52 bandits in Zamfara state, recover 16 Motorcycles, Arms, Ammunition.

Kindly Share This Story:

In continuation of heightened battle to dismantle armed bandits gangs in the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have recorded another feat with the elimination of 20 armed bandits at Shinkafi area of Zamfara state at the weekend.

This is coming on the heels of an earlier encounter between troops of the operation and armed bandits on the 3rd of February 2021 where the troops neutralized 32 bandits.

According to security sources on the ground, the latest success occurred on Friday 5th February 2021 when the troops received credible intelligence on the purchase of arms by armed bandits in Shinkafi area of Zamfara State.

“The troops swiftly deployed to the area and staged an ambush on the bandits while making their way back to Sububu forest.

“Troops encountered the bandits and overwhelmed them with superior and effective firepower, forcing them to flee in disarray.

“However, the gallant troops neutralized nothing less than 20 bandits while several others fled into the forest with fatal gunshot wounds” sources said.

Troops also recovered 2 Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyi (PKT) rifles and 1 AK 47 rifle.

In the earlier encounter which led to neutralization of 32 armed bandits on 3rd February 2021 during a massive clearance operation by operation Hadarin Daji, troops also recovered 16 motorcycles and 2 AK 47 magazines from the criminal elements.

Vanguard News Nigeria

