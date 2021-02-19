Bamboo becomes first Real Estate brand in Africa to accept Bitcoin payments

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

A leading provider of comfortable land and housing in Africa, Bamboo Real Estate and Construction Limited has concluded plans to accept service payments in cryptocurrency.

The arrangement which kicks off in this February, 2021 is an exciting and thrilling one, as announced by the company management at an unveiling session recently.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Executive Officer, Bamboo Real Estate and Construction, Oseyomon Ighodaloh stated; “As a leading provider of comfortable land and housing, innovation and technology have always been our hallmark, hence the need to adapt to smarter means of payment for Africa’s growing tech savvy population.”

He also disclosed that Digital Currency is the future of money and that Bamboo is proud to be the first to embrace it as well as lead the way for other real estate brands across Africa.

“This is a historic and redefining moment as it demonstrates our renewed energy in coming up with solutions to serve Nigeria and indeed Africa better,” remarked Ighodaloh.

However, he stated that running a cryptocurrency account is entirely free and payment with Bitcoin is easy, fast, with transaction charges much lesser than conventional banks. “You can take advantage, and do business better with us,” he said.

Ighodaloh further disclosed that the new payment method aplllies to all their products and services including Bamboo Capital and Investment company which happens to be one of the single largest investment platforms in Nigeria at the moment with an over $20M equity in Real estate.

“Bamboo Capital provides members of the public the opportunity of investing money by buying land in any of our different estates and getting a return on investment along with initial capital after 12,18 or 24 months when you decide to return ownership of landed property to the company.

“It’s a new era, the global economy has gone digital and we at Bamboo are taking you along with us,” concludes Ighodaloh.

