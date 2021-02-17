Ayade decries state’s rising monthly wage bill

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

Governor Ben Ayade of the Cross River State has decried the rising monthly wage bill in the state.

Speaking in Calabar during the 2021 South South Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Programme of Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, the governor said the accountants should seek ways to address the financial burden plaguing the states and nation.

“Considering the upheavals recorded in our national economy accentuated by global COVID-19 pandemic, the great role played by accountants in nation-building and the need to re-engineer the accounting profession and place it at the appropriate pedestal to contribute to integrated growth and national development cannot be over emphasised”.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to Government, Mrs Banko Agbor, stated that efforts are being made to weed out those whose names appear to double in the state’s pay role.

“The accounting subsector of any economy is an important and crucial component of development. This is because finance and administration have over time proven to be inseparable components in governance as operations at either public or private levels must necessarily be pivoted by proper accounting system and regulations that act as the fulcrum for revenue generation and projects delivery”.

President of ANAN, Professor Muhammad Mainoma said the need for continuous sharpening of knowledge and skills of accountants to position them for effective auditing and accounting responsibilities is the reason for the conference.

“There is need for advancement and enhancement of the role those who serve as gatekeepers to the finances of any government or organisation so such people should be equipped with the appropriate knowledge and information”.

He said rising cases of corruption in the country can only be tackled by effective accounting procedures and called on the members to pay attention to all the lectures and discussions during the conference.

Vanguard News Nigeria

