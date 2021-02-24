Auto mechanic in court for allegedly knocking out customer’s tooth

Kindly Share This Story:

A 27-year-old auto mechanic, Michael Adeniyi, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up his customer and knocking out his tooth.

The police charged Adeniyi, who resides in Agege, Lagos with obtaining money under false pretences and causing grievous harm.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 4 on Oyemekun St., Pen Cinema, Agege.

Akeem alleged that the complainant, Mr Salau Adebayo, gave his tricycle to the defendant to repair and he charged N7,000 for workmanship.

He said that the complainant gave the defendant the money and he asked Adebayo to return in two days for his tricycle.

After two days, the prosecution said the complainant returned to the defendant’s shop and discovered that the defendant didn’t do anything on the tricycle.

He said that an argument broke out between Adeniyi and Adebayo and the defendant beat him up removed a tooth.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate O.I. Adelaja admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja, adjourned the case until March 31 for mention.

