AU must be overhauled to remain relevant in intergovernmental processes — Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says union’s reform imperative

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has called for a comprehensive reform of the structures and operations of the African Union, to make it more functional in meeting its targets.

President Buhari warned that the organization would become stale, except it becomes more result-oriented.

The Nigerian leader gave the warning at the ongoing two-day virtual 34th Summit of the AU.

He said, “As your excellences are no doubt aware, global realities demand that the AU be overhauled if it must remain relevant in intergovernmental processes.

“We must work concertedly to ensure a productive, self-sufficient and purpose-driven organization that will fully serve the interests of the people.

“As we commence the operationalization of this new structure and system, Nigeria demands a truly reformed, efficient and effective AU Commission, one that is fully committed to the discharge of its duties and responsibilities.’’

Also read:

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, Sunday, commended President Paul Kagame of Rwanda for presenting a special report on the need to reform the AU.

The President also appreciated the support of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in the election of Amb. Bankole Adeoye as Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

He noted with gratitude, the overwhelming and historic endorsement of the ambassador with 55 votes, an indication that all the members voted while congratulating the career diplomat, who also serves as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA.

President Buhari urged Amb. Adeoye to deploy his knowledge and experience in foreign policy and diplomacy, particularly on bilateral and multilateral issues, to bring value to the new position, with an assurance of the country’s support.

He congratulated all elected members of the African Union Commission, 2021, which include the Chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chad, and Deputy Chairman, Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Rwanda.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: