ASUU demands release of colleague kidnapped one year ago

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, University of Calabar, Branch on Monday demanded the unconditional release of their colleague, Dr David Ugwu who has been in captive since February 14, 2020.

Addressing newsmen during the peaceful procession at the main gate of University of Calabar, Chairman ASUU, UNICAL, Dr Edor John said the Union and it’s members feel neglected and scourged with the way and manner the matter was being handled by security agencies.

He disclosed that Dr David Ugwu an associate Professor in the Institute of Policy Planning & Administration was whisked away from his home on 14 February 2020 and has since then remained in captivity till date.

Dr Edor said they want their colleague back whether dead or alive as he has been held for a year now.

His words: ” We have been compelled to address the public because we have been beaten again. One of the canon of our Union is that an injury to one is an injury to all.

“One of our members has been in captivity since 14 February 2020. He was kidnapped from his home but because of the failure of our security agencies, our colleagues have been with his captors for a year now.

“In spite of the fact we have reported to security agencies about the ugly incident nothing has been heard or done about his release. If he is dead we have not seen his corpse and if he is alive we have not seen him, so we want our brother back whether dead or alive. We need our colleague and brother back alive, even if he has died, let us have his body for a proper burial.

“We are feeling deep pain, we are feeling scourged, spat and ignored, if a Scholar can be kidnapped and detained in captivity for over a year then tell me what will not happen to an ordinary Nigerian on the street,” Edor said.

Speaking further,he bemoaned the deteriorating security situation in the country adding that security agencies must sit up as Nigeria was gradually relapsing into high level of Insecurity.

Edor said :” The security situation in this country is becoming increasingly worrisome and there doesn’t seem to be any way out, the situation is incrementally relapsing into the state of nature.

“Today we are merely stopping at the main gate of the University but after today we will review and take our demand to the next level,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

