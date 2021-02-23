Assembly passes bills for establishment of three new Universities in Delta 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State House of Assembly, Tuesday, passed three bills for the establishment of University of Delta, Agbor, Dennis Osadebe University, Anwai, Asaba and Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

The passage of the three bills which were sent by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa seeking legislative backing of the House for the upgrade of the College of Education Agbor, Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro and Delta State University, Anwai Campus to Universities, was done at plenary presided over by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

Our Correspondent reports that the separate motions for the third reading of the three bills were moved by the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Oboro Preyor and adopted at plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

The names of two of the institutions were however changed during the Committee of the whole by members in line with law-making processes of the legislature.

The Delta State University of Education, Agbor, was changed to University of Delta, Agbor, while the Delta State University of Science and Agriculture, Anwai, is now known as Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai-Asaba.

The House Committee on Education had presented its reports on the three bills, where it said rigorous legislative scrutiny was carried out by members on the bills.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Charles Emetulu, explained that some amendments were proposed for the consideration of the House.

The Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori expressed happiness over the passage of bills, saying that it would further grow the educational sub-sector in the state and commended the naming of one of the universities after the former Premier of defunct Midwestern region, Chief Dennis Osadebay. The House adjourned plenary to Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

