Askia mourns demise of late Oleh Anglican Bishop, Edewor

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has lamented the death of the late Anglican Bishop of Oleh diocese, Rt. Rev. Jonathan Edewor.

The DESOPADEC boss in a statement yesterday, described the demeanour of the late cleric as one of someone completely devoid of any worldliness, and fully committed to serving God.

While praying God to comfort his family and the faithful he left behind, Askia further reflected on the role the late Bishop played in the handover of some government owned schools to the church during the administration of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan.

According to him, “Bishop’s artlessness, together with his transparent faith, deep knowledge of the scriptures and tireless work for the people endeared him to all and won him unique respect and affection.

“Papa was the Gold standard for tolerance, faithfulness and adherence to the highest tenets of religious observance.

“Beyond these, Rt. Rev. Edewor, renowned educationist of repute, was very knowledgeable in the management of men and resources as well as liaising with government on carving a role for the church.

“As a committed Christian leader and counsellor, Rt. Rev. Edewor provided spiritual guidance for leaders in the state. His candour, forthrightness and bold liaison with political leaders will be sorely missed.”

