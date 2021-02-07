Army Lieutenant to Captain promotion exam 2021 begins in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

…225 Lieutenants to be promoted, Captain

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A total of 225 officers (Lieutenants) of the Nigerian Army are participating for the 2021 Lieutenant to Captain Practical Promotion Examinations under strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols commenced in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The Acting Commander, Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army, TRADOC NA who is also the Examination President for the Lieutenant to Captain Practical Promotion Examination, Major General Benson Akinroluyo while addressing the candidates at the headquarters 63 Brigade, Asaba, warned them against engaging in malpractices or other forms of misconduct throughout the duration of promotion examination.

Akinroluyo said the military assessment exercise was to test knowledge of the candidates on the military profession, assist the Nigerian Army in planning their career, test their physical fitness, stimulate the competitive spirit and assess their knowledge in the command and tactical deployment of a mechanized infantry company in all phases of the war.

Also read:

While reminding candidate that they only have three attempts to pass the Lieutenant to Captain examination according to the policy of the Nigerian Army, he told them to put in their very best to succeed with a minimum number of attempts.

He said: ‘’The current Army Headquarters Policy stipulates that candidates must obtain 50 per cent in each subject and 60 per cent overall aggregate to pass the examination. This means that if you score 70 per cent overall and 49 per cent in one subject, you have failed. Also, if you score 50 per cent in each paper and less than 60 per cent overall score, you have failed.

“The subjects to be covered during the examinations are; tactics and low-intensity conflict, map reading, communication, skill at arms and proficiency test, Driving and Maintenance, Administration in the field and French Language. Also, the candidates will be tested for technical, mental, emotional and physical fitness as believed by the Chief of Army Staff that ‘war places a premium upon the strength, stamina, agility and coordination of soldiers and troops’.

‘’Any candidate caught engaging in any act of examination malpractice will be disqualified on the spot and will be returned to his unit and placed on charge. Honesty and hard work should therefore be your guiding principles.’’

Continuing, the Examination President warned the candidates against having contacts with members of the examination panel or directing staff throughout the period, explaining that the annual examination was being rotated across Nigeria and it was the turn of 6 Division NA (Port Harcourt) to host the exercise. He added that the General Officer Commanding 6 Division NA, directed that it should be held in Asaba.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army and the Land Component Commander Operation Delta Safe, Major General Ibrahim Jallo, who was represented by the Commander 63 Brigade, Brigadier General Abdulrahman Idris, said all logistics have been provided for the officers throughout the exercise. He told Asaba residents not to panic on sighting the movement of troops.

Present at the event were Acting Commander TRADOC NA and Examination President Major General BA Akinroluyo, The Commander 63 Brigade Brigadier General A Idris, The Examination Coordinator 1 Brigadier General MB Dala, Brigadier General AA Egbejule Observer from AHQ DASE, Brigadier General OA Fadairo Observer from AHQ DATOPs, Director Examination Col O Adegbe, staff officers of 63 Brigade amongst others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: