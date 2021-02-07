APGA wins House of Representatives by-election in Niger state

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been declared winner of the Saturday House of Representatives by-election of Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Niger state.

INEC Returning Officer of the Usman dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Professor Yahaya Tanko Baba, who announced the result described the election as a success.

The result as announced shows that APGA Candidate, Salihu Salleh, polled a total of 22,965 votes to beat his closest challenger, Emmanuel Alamu Endoza, of the PDP who polled 22,507 votes and the ADC candidate, Halilu Yussuf who scored 316 votes.

The Returning Officer said there were 169,000 registered voters for the election in the Constituency out of which a total of 46,499 were cast while there were a total of 45808 valid votes and 691 rejected votes.

The Supreme Court had disqualified All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate from the Saturday Election for failure to resign from his job before contesting and also exempted the party from taking part in the election.

Three INEC Commissioners including the National Commissioner in Charge of Voters Education Mr Festus Okoye monitored the election

Though there were reported cases of violence and thuggery few hours to the election during which Ballot Boxes and Election materials were snatched by some hoodlums in some Polling Units, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Niger state Prof Sam Egwu commended the Electorates for their peaceful conduct during the election.

