APC will continue to rule in Ondo for a long time – Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will continue to rule the state for a long time to come.

Akeredolu said this weekend during the laying of the foundation of the new Party State Secretariat Complex in Akure, the state capital.

According to him “Our party will continue to occupy a prime place in the political landscape of the State for a long time to come due to the stellar performance of the APC led administration in the state in the last four years, in spite of daunting challenges and paucity of funds occasioned by the prevailing global economic realities.

“We are only beginning with the State Headquarters. Be sure that on completion of this project, erecting such edifice across the 18 Local Government Areas in the State will follow.

“As the largest and the ruling party in the State, it behoves us to have a secretariat befitting of that status.

“You will recall that our party has been operating from rented apartments since its inception.

“I am sure that by the time the secretariat complex is built, it will be the pride of all party faithful.

” It is our hope that before the end of the year, we shall celebrate the completion of this project.

“Let me enjoin all our party members, especially those occupying positions of responsibility at all levels of government – Federal, State and Local Governments to see this project as a collaborative effort and contribute financial and material resources towards its early completion.

“I wish to stress that this is not Ondo State Government project, rather it is purely APC affairs. This is neither about Akeredolu nor is it about Adetimehin, it is about our party.

“As good party men and women, it is our responsibility to lay a solid foundation for our party to blossom in Ondo State.

“We can never be deterred by the anti-social behaviours or the opposition of a few. It is our determination to continue to forge ahead as a formidable party.

Akeredolu said the plan to build a befitting state party headquarters had been in offing but that the unfortunate incident that led to the destruction of the party state secretariat by suspected hoodlums during the #ENDSARS protest hastened the need for the construction.

Building the party secretariat, he noted will further strengthen the party and show doubting Thomases that the APC has come to stay in the state as an established political party.

The Acting chairman of the party, Adetimehin appreciated governor Akeredolu for his unparalleled performance which he said earned the APC victory in the last October 10, 2020 governorship election.

Adetimehin described the governor as a leader who serves with integrity and thanked him for making the noble dream of building a new party secretariat a reality during his tenure as the chairman of the party.

Vanguard News Nigeria

