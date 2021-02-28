APC sweeps 17 councils in Yobe LG elections

Kindly Share This Story:

BY NDAHI MARAMA

The All Progressive Congress (APC) party in Yobe state has swept all the 17 Local Government Chairmen elections in the state.

The 178 candidates for the councillorships elections, also won each of the wards in three of the senatorial districts.

Announcing the council elections result at the weekend in Damaturu, the state capital, the Executive Secretary of Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YBSIEC), Dr. Mamman Mohammed disclosed that; “Out of the six political parties that contested for the elections, only the APC fielded its candidates; while five other parties fielded for only the councillorships.”

He noted that in the chairmanship elections, there was no opposition or candidates from other political parties that participated in the polls.

“It’s only the APC that fielded candidates for the chairmanship and councillors,” adding that the electorates voted for the party.

He said the party’s fielding of candidates is in line with the commission’s electoral laws.

According to him, the only challenge the commission had was the five other opposition parties to field their chairmanship positions.

