APC suspends registration exercise in Delta

…As Erue denies tampering with a list of nominees

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE nationwide ongoing Registration and Revalidation membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC has been suspended in Delta State, following seeming disagreements amongst some leaders of the party in the State.

The Vanguard gathered that the Chairman of the National Registration and Revalidation Committee of the APC and Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello gave the order for the suspension of the exercise pending resolution of some issues the party was beset within the State.

Our Correspondent reports that a stakeholders meeting would hold on Thursday in Abuja to discuss issues that led to the suspension of the exercise in Delta.

The Vanguard, however, gathered that the disagreement arose from the alleged removal of some names nominated for the exercise by some leaders to favour a faction in the party by the State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Prophet Jones Erue.

Contacted, Prophet Jones Erue confirmed the suspension order but denied removing names of some those nominated for the exercise.

Erue said he was not Chairman of the Registration exercise, adding that he does not have the powers to remove the name of anybody nominated for the exercise.

He added that he did not nominate names and do not know the names of those submitted for the exercise by the leaders of the party.

