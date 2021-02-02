APC support group appoints Obidike as Director General

Kindly Share This Story:

The board of trustees of the Conference of APC Support Group has announced the appointment of Mr. Obidike Chukwuebuka as the Director General of the group.

Mallam Gambo Jagindi Chairman Board of Trustees made the announcement to newsmen in Abuja.

Jagindi said the group has its major interest in the welfare of all the APC members Nigerians at large.

He stated that the objective of the group is to mobilize, support and ensure the welfare and success of the party for national development.

Reacting to the appointment special Assistant on media and publicity to the Director General said that Mr Obidike Chukwebuka who is the founder of Heavens Mandate and Advocate of Good Governance sincerely accepted the appointment as the Director General Conference of APC Support Group.

This is a further testimony of the group firm believe in his capabilities, commitment, selfless services and doggedness in discharge of enormous human resources endowed in his personality.

He prayed for God’s continuous guidance, directions and steadfastness in the great task ahead while looking towards other areas of cooperation.

Obidike reiterated his loyalty and dedication in partnering with all APC support groups at all levels, noting that he will do anything to make APC a greater party.

