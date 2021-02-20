APC registration: Nobody can highjack the exercise — Ngige

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

Minister of Labour and Employment and leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra State, Senator Chris Ngige, on Saturday debunked the rumour that a notable governorship aspirant on the platform of the party for the November 6 election in Anambra State, has highjacked the exercise in the state.

He insisted that the party had put in place, measures to ensure hitch free registration and revalidation in Anambra.

Addressing reporters at Alor, his home town after revalidating his name in his polling booth, Ngige said anybody trying to do anything funny during the exercise would merely be wasting his time as it would be an attempt in futility.

He said: “If you remember, at the onset, I said that if someone struggles for materials and registers fictitious names or ghost names, it will not work.

”This is because, number one is that you don’t know whether our primaries will be direct or indirect.

“If it is indirect, that one is waste of time. Even if it is direct primaries, we are going to use our register and do Option A4 in which case you stand on the queue behind whichever candidate and we count.

“So, how then do you benefit from it? It is therefore at somebody’s own peril to highjack the registration exercise.

“So, even if some people tried to do that, they have now seen reasons and we are on the same page.

“We are working hard to fortify and populate the booths with real persons; persons that are alive, persons that speak and breathe so that on the election day, those people will come out and participate in the election.”

Ngige expressed optimism that APC would win the November 6 election, adding that with the successful registration and revalidation exercise, the party had set machinery in motion to take over Anambra State government.

“We are laying the blocks. We did the foundation and are putting the blocks on. By November, you’ll see the house, the roofing and everything that a complete house has been built,” he said.

Ngige also said he agreed with the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma that the party would mobilize seen and unseen forces to ensure that APC wins the November 6 governorship election in Anambra.

“Yes, the governor is correct. Seen and unseen forces are to be used. We, human beings are the seen forces, while the unseen one is God,” he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

