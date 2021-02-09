APC receives defectors in Southern Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday received over 2000 defectors from other political parties in Southern Kaduna in Kaduna State.

Hajiya Hadiza Balarabe, the state Deputy Governor received the defectors at a ceremony in Kafanchan, headquarters of Southern Kaduna.

Balarabe, represented by her Senior Special Assistant, Political Matters, Mr Wilson Yangye, commended them for taking the bold step to join the APC, noting that it was the party to beat considering its track record.

She urged them to be good ambassadors of the party in all their endeavours.

Balarabe explained that the need to reposition the APC for greater exploits informed the decision to embark on membership registration/revalidation exercise.

She restated the resolve of Gov. Nasiru El’Rufai’ administration to move the state forward.

Alhaji Ibrahim Koli, Chairman APC chapter of Jema’a Local Government Area of the state expressed optimism that more defectors would join the party.

Koli urged the defectors to consider themselves bonafide party members who would be treated equally with old members.

Also speaking, the zonal chairman of the party, Mr Luka Shemang, noted that the party was poised to turn around its fortunes around in Southern Kaduna.

Shemang commended El Rufai for carrying along Southern Kaduna in his developmental strides, especially the Urban Renewal Project.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mr Monday Barau, assured of their readiness to work towards taking the party to enviable heights.(NAN )

