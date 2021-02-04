APC membership revalidation, scam – PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Akande’s outburst, Kwara clash expose ruling party

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the outburst by former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Bisi Akande, has further confirmed revelations that the party’s membership revalidation and registration is a huge scam designed to allot fictitious figures and inflate its membership register.

This is even as the PDP mocked the ruling party over the free for all fight by “desperate factions” over control of allocated figures, at its “membership revalidation exercise held at the Banquet Hall of the Kwara State Government House, Ilorin, which further exposed the exercise as a monumental swindle.”

The main opposition party also chided APC leaders over the public apathy that has greeted the exercise, “despite the deployment of huge financial resources,” stating that such is a further confirmation that Nigerians have rejected the APC.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP alleged that the purpose of APC revalidation exercise was to swell illegitimately ahead of future elections.

“Nigerians are already aware that the purpose of the APC membership revalidation exercise is to produce inflated membership figures to assist the APC to allocated fictitious votes for itself in the 2023 elections; a scheme that is dead on arrival.

“Moreover, no Nigerian would want to join a party of fraudsters, manipulators, political bandits and liars, which has ruined our country and expended its goodwill on the altar of violence, deception and insensitivity to the needs of the people.

“The world watched the show of shame as APC members clashed in bloody brawl, assailing and inflicting injuries on one another with dangerous objects and destroying public property over control of list of fictitious members.

“The PDP has only but pity for delusional APC leaders who are yet to come to terms with the fact that the APC as a party is already dead and that Nigerians cannot be swayed by a fake membership revalidation and a conjured membership figure.

“Our party, therefore, commends Chief Akande for his courage in speaking out on the shenanigans in the APC, including the antics of the national caretaker committee,” adding that it’s meddling with the party’s membership register further confirms revelations of the fraud inherent in the exercise.”

It further noted that “Chief Akande’s declaration on the waste of resources in the scandalous exercise shows APC’s insensitivity to the plight of sufferings Nigerians.

The statement continued: “This is more so as there are allegations that the APC is financing the revalidation exercise with funds meant for provision of very important COVID-19 essentials to Nigerians.

“The PDP, however, counsels Chief Akande and a few well-meaning Nigerians still trapped in the APC, not to continue to waste their energy and goodwill on a dead and rejected party.

“Our party, therefore, urges Nigerians to continue to disregard the APC and remain steadfast in rallying on the PDP’s platform in the collective effort to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

