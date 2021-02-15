Breaking News
APC membership registration: Almakura canvasses support for new entrants

On 12:36 am
Former Nasarara State governor, Senator Umaru  Tanko Almakura has  asked members of the ruling All Progress Congress APC to open the doors of the party  for new entrants into the  party.

This is even as he has declared  that the current  membership registration and revalidation  of the party would give Nigerians  a better  direction come 2023.

The Senator representing Nasarawa south senatorial district who   spoke  after  revalidating his membership  at   his residence in   Lafia,  assured that  Nigerians would see changes in 2023 hence   the exercise would afford them the  opportunity to participate  actively   in the process  good governance

He  encouraged those who are of voting age to participate in the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise, saying, “this is an opportunity for those who were not up to 18 years when the last registration was held in 2014 to register

“Since 2014 we have not been opportune to  have  the exercise. I believed that the party would have proper statistics and figures in place for their benefit”. The senator declared.

According to the Lawmaker,  the registration exercise will give  Nigerians   as well as people who defected from other political parties the  opportunity to register with the APC and enjoy the dividends of democracy the APC government is packaging ahead of 2023.

“APC is for all Nigerians, I advised    those wishing  to register  to take advantage of the exercise. there should be no discrimination. Don’t say this person belong to this camp or the other camp. The ongoing exercise would also offer the party better opportunity to  have accurate data base of   decampees  from other political parties” senator Almakura stated..

While  he allayed fear that APC was  factionalized,    the senator added  that  those opposing the exercise had already revalidated their membership and are  mobilizing for the success of the exercise.

He  called on supporters of the party  to work together to wards the sustenability of the gains recorded so far in the country at large and  Nasarara state in particular especially now that membership registration and revalidation was on.

