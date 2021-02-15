APC membership registration: Almakura canvasses support for new entrants

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Nasarara State governor, Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura has asked members of the ruling All Progress Congress APC to open the doors of the party for new entrants into the party.

This is even as he has declared that the current membership registration and revalidation of the party would give Nigerians a better direction come 2023.

The Senator representing Nasarawa south senatorial district who spoke after revalidating his membership at his residence in Lafia, assured that Nigerians would see changes in 2023 hence the exercise would afford them the opportunity to participate actively in the process good governance

He encouraged those who are of voting age to participate in the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise, saying, “this is an opportunity for those who were not up to 18 years when the last registration was held in 2014 to register

“Since 2014 we have not been opportune to have the exercise. I believed that the party would have proper statistics and figures in place for their benefit”. The senator declared.

According to the Lawmaker, the registration exercise will give Nigerians as well as people who defected from other political parties the opportunity to register with the APC and enjoy the dividends of democracy the APC government is packaging ahead of 2023.

“APC is for all Nigerians, I advised those wishing to register to take advantage of the exercise. there should be no discrimination. Don’t say this person belong to this camp or the other camp. The ongoing exercise would also offer the party better opportunity to have accurate data base of decampees from other political parties” senator Almakura stated..

While he allayed fear that APC was factionalized, the senator added that those opposing the exercise had already revalidated their membership and are mobilizing for the success of the exercise.

He called on supporters of the party to work together to wards the sustenability of the gains recorded so far in the country at large and Nasarara state in particular especially now that membership registration and revalidation was on.

