APC hails Buhari’s Highway Development, Management Initiative

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has hailed the federal government’s introduction of a Highway Development Management Initiative HDMI, which will grant licences to individuals and other private concerns to build, operate and maintain highways across the country.

About 12 federal roads have been pencilled down for the first phase of the initiative.

National Secretary of the APC’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja said “aside from being a global best practice, the HDMI road concession arrangement complements previous financing options initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari administration, including the Sukuk Bond; Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) – a dedicated fund for the construction of the Second Niger Bridge, the 375km Abuja-Kano Road and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit which the Dangote Group and LNG have leveraged on to construct the Obajana-Kabba Road, Apapa-Oworonshoki Road and the Bonny-Bodo Road and Bridge, respectively”.

He said apart from complementing the infrastructure drive of the President Buhari administration to bequeath a world-class national road network, the concessionaire agreement will ensure the development of indigenous small and medium-scale businesses along the highways and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

“As the President Buhari administration embarks on initiatives to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to execute ongoing critical infrastructure projects, we call on the support of all Nigerians and stakeholders.

The economic impact and gains of the Highway Development Management Initiative value chain and private sector investment estimated at N1.34 trillion for the development and maintenance of the 12 pilot routes are enormous and will benefit all”, he stated.

