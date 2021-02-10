Anger, frustration, envelope debate on insecurity in the Senate 

Kindly Share This Story:

…Nigeria is collapsing, Nigeria almost a failed state

…Killer herdsmen should be flushed out

…Buhari should issue executive order

…As Senators Clash along Tribe, Ethnicity Divide

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate hallowed Chamber was tensed Wednesday as the Senators returned to plenary to brainstorm on the general insecurity challenges in the country that cuts across armed banditry, Kidnapping, Boko Haram, herdsmen attack, among others.

Anger, frustration, despondency, ethnic coloration, among others enveloped the atmosphere, during plenary.

The debate on the floor of the Upper Chamber, however generated emotions as lawmakers tried to find lasting solutions with a bid to nipping the crisis in the bud, even as the Law makers clashed along ethnic, tribe and ideological divide.

Top on the issues raised during the debate were Nigeria as a collapsing country, urgent need for State and Community Police to complement the existing Federal police, Nigeria almost becoming a failed state, Nigeria in total denial, an endangered species, appointment of immediate past Service Chiefs as Ambassadorial Nominees as abnormal, Killer Herders should be flushed Out, Buhari Should issue an Executive Order, among others.

The Senators who are particularly worried by the relentless activities of herdsmen that seem to have engulfed the entire country following their nefarious activities of kidnapping, rape, outright murder, ransom taking, among others, called on the State Governors to implement the National Livestock Transformation Plan.

According to the Senate, the plan is a modern scheme designed to eliminate transhumance in order to prevent farmer-herder conflicts and activate highly productive livestock sector in Nigeria.

The lawmakers also urged the President to direct the National Security Adviser, Major- General Babagana Monguno, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu and the Newly nominated Service Chiefs to devise what they termed a proposal to rejig the nation’s security architecture and dispose of forces for more effective counter measures against the current security challenges.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion titled General insecurity in Nigeria, Sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Robert Boroffice, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ondo North.

