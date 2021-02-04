ANAN University vows to expand specialization in accounting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

ANAN University, Kwall in Plateau State, one of the private universities recently approval by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, has vowed to expand the areas of specialization in accounting.

The Chairman, Planning and Implementation Committee of the University, Prof. Suleiman Aruwa, said the institution is pioneering a Post-Graduate University to advance the science of Accounting and Allied fields.

ANAN University was among the 20 universities that got approval on Wednesday 3rd, 2021.

Prof. Aruwa in a statement issued in Abuja, said that ANAN University will ensure frontiers of Accounting is widened in terms of knowledge acquisition, application and dissemination.

Aruwa noted that the current campus of the Nigerian College of Accountancy (NCA), was upgraded for the ANAN University, Kwall.

According to the statement, “The overarching goal is to establish a University that shall not only be unique in nature, but advances the science of Accountancy in Nigeria and beyond.

“The motivation for the establishment of the University was borne out of the vision of the Governing Council of ANAN to build on the reputation and achievements of its Nigerian College of Accountancy in providing professional accounting education and certification.

“The College gave the impetus for the founding of a specialized institution dedicated solely to Accountancy education, research and practice; and allied fields.

This is in agreement with the objectives of the National Policy on Education in seeking to guarantee access to tertiary education for all Nigerians, as well as ensuring that education addresses the needs of individuals and the country.

“The University represents the overlaying effort of ANAN Governing Council to make significant contributions to the development of Accounting profession in Nigeria. The University is expected to make rapid positive contributions to tertiary education in Nigeria and at global level.

He said the mission of the university is to be a premium brand of choice in Accounting education, research and practice.

“The overarching philosophy of the University shall be the continuous advancement of the science of Accountancy that is premised on providing a comprehensive and accomplished education through amalgamation of quality academic environment with excellent human resources and production of premium students with deepened knowledge of accounting specializations.”

