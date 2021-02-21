Amnesty Office begins probe of erring contractors

Kindly Share This Story:

Clears accumulated debts of 104 verified contractors

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP office has launched investigations into fraudulent activities of some contractors engaged by the office to train and empower ex-militants.

The office also dislcosed that it subsequently paid 104 contractors owed by the scheme, adding that the payments would continue based on availability of funds.

The Interim Administrator, PAP, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio, who confirmed the development in a statement, weekend, said already preliminary investigations had uncovered acts of fraud carried out by some of the contractors.

Dikio noted that the office expanded its probe to determine the extent of fraud in the scheme and the involvement of internal elements in the act.

He stated that the ongoing probe would not stop the payment of contractors whose documents have already been verified, noting that payments would continue based on availability of funds till every genuine contractors were paid.

The amnesty boss said: “Presidential Amnesty Programme has uncovered unsavory acts of fraud perpetrated by some vendors/contractors. The office is currently investigating these activities to determine how widespread and the extent of involvement or connivance with internal elements within the programme.

“While this investigation is ongoing, it will not stop the payment of those whose contracts and documents have been verified and reconciled as soon as the expected funds are released.

“However, It will be recalled that before the close of the year 2020, the Presidential Amnesty Programme had sequentially paid a minimum of 104 contractors that had hitherto been owed. This process will continue until everyone is paid what they are owed, subject to the availability of funds.

“It must be noted that while the continuing process is evidence of the PAP’s commitment to its mandate which covers the delegates, the investigations will continue to ascertain the issues that gave rise to this allegation.

“Meanwhile vendors/contractors whose contracts have not been revalidated, have not received an approval to self-fund or been mobilized for their respective contracts are advised to suspend and maintain the status quo”.

