Alozie commends Ohanaeze over Orlu visit

The Director-General of Campaign Stream, Alozie Alozie, has commended the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, and Secretary-General of the apex Igbo organisation for their visit to Orlu, Imo State, to get firsthand information regarding the bombardments the Nigerian Air Force.

Commending the leadership of the apex Igbo body for their visit to the traditional ruler of Amaifeke Orlu, HRH Eze Emma Okeke, Alozie noted that all Igbo sons and daughters should rally round the new leadership of Ohanaeze so that collectively the interest of the region can be served.

“The new leadership of Ohanaeze has shown that they are ready to work for the development of the Igbo nation.

“By moving very fast to ascertain the true state of things in Orlu, Professor George Obiozor has shown that he is ready for the task ahead.

“I call on all Igbo sons and daughters to throw their support behind the new leadership,” Alozie added.

Alozie noted that it was very wrong for the military to bomb civilian areas when it is not fighting any war with those in that area.

He pointed out that it is important that members of IPOB and Eastern Security Network, ESN, come together to have a round table with the new leadership of Ohanaeze.

“Currently, the report from the leaders of Ohanaeze is that Orlu is peaceful and calm. There is no way they will lie to their people.

“Personally, apart from what we are seeing on social media, reports coming in have sounded different.

“It is very wrong for the military to go and bomb a civilian population and the Nigerian military which happens to be one of the best when it comes to their human rights record will hardly engage in such.”

On the issue of the ESN, Alozie noted that while it is important for every region to have their own security outfit due to the rising insecurity in the country, such outfit must be backed by law.

His words: “When we talk about restructuring of Nigeria, it is because of issues like this, governors must become the chief security officers of their states not just on paper but in reality.

“It is morally right for every region to have their own security outfit, but such must be backed by law. In the South-West, Amotekun is backed by law and it is same with the Hisbah in some states in the North.

“I called on our Igbo leaders to also move to establish such in the South-East. It is the vacuum that has led to the creation of ESN by Nnamdi Kanu.”

Alozie further called on members of IPOB and ESN to come together and present their agitations to the new leadership of Ohanaeze, saying “we cannot achieve success and development in Igboland by being divided.”

