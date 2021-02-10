Alleged defection: Fani-Kayode still with PDP — Party Chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

A chieftain of the People Democratic Party, PDP, in the Southwest, Honourable Ajala Somide yesterday described as fairytales the alleged defection to APC of former Aviation Minister, Chief Olufemi Fani-Kayode.

Somide noted that Fani-Kayode remains a loyal party leader and a strong pillar of the PDP who has been tormenting the ruling party, APC.

Recall that media reports yesterday suggested that the former aviation minister had defected to the ruling party after photos of him and the chairman of the APC reconciliatory committee, Mai Buni and Governor Yahaya Bello surfaced in a meeting surfaced.

But reacting to media reports, Chief Ajala Somide told VANGUARD that such reports are grapevine and mere speculation peddled by detractors who are scared of the formidable force of the PDP already in place to wrestle power from the APC come 2023.

He said “I can confidently tell you that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is still in the PDP. He remains a loyal member and has not defected to the ruling party.”

“Why would he defect to the APC? What has APC got to offer him? He will not defect to the ruling party. He remains committed to the values of the PDP.” He stated.

Somide noted that Fani-Kayode hasn’t even said anything on the his political future and wonders why people are speculating on what next move he has in mind.

“Has he spoken to anyone that he has defected? Of course no. As a leader and stateman, he is free to associate himself with other leaders in the country across religion and party lines to build and move the country forward. Politics should not make one an enemy of another simply because they don’t belong to the same party.”

Recall that Vanguard had reported that Fani-Kayode said he was meeting the APC leaders to save Nigeria.

In a series of tweets, the former Aviation Minister, however, noted he will “never compromise his core values which he has held on to or betray the trust of the Nigerian people whom he had long fought for.”

Reacting however to media reports making round on the defection, APC youth group described Fani-Kayode’s move as a welcome development saying he is an asset to Nigeria.

Meanwhile many Nigerians have reacted to the defection on social media with one Ogochukwu Amobi saying the warrior of the masses has gone.

He wrote, “ the defender and warrior of the common man has left us, who will now fight for us? We won’t give up” he concluded

One other wrote, “ you can’t trust Nigerian politicians, possible the Buhari govt is squeezing his balls”

As many Nigerians wait to hear what the former minister has to say about his political future, fingers are crossed as to how many more defections would happen before 2023.

