Alleged defection: Fani-Kayode is going nowhere — Fayose insists

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Sunday, insisted that the former Aviation Minister, Chief Olufemi Fani-Kayode is not leaving the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He said those leaving the party are being led by their covetousness and that being a frontline Nigerian, who is a dogged fighter, Fani-Kayode would remain in PDP, despite news making the rounds on his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Fayose said this on Channels TV Sunday Politics, monitored by Vanguard digital team.

Recall that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode had recently been in the news over an alleged defection to the ruling party when photographs of him and the Chairman of APC reconciliatory committee and governor of Yobe, Mallam Mai Buni and the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, surfaced online.

However, Fani-Kayode also denied joining the ruling party shortly after the Kogi governor announced that he had defected to the ruling party; but Fani-Kayode said consultations were ongoing.

Reacting, however, to the defection rumours, Fayose insisted that Fani-Kayode was going nowhere.

He said: “Anybody who leaves the PDP is taken away by his own covetousness. For me, I will never go to the APC. Some people can choose to be dishonourable, but I can never go there at my age, what am I looking for?

“I would rather go and be the husband to my wife that join APC.”

Fayose wondered why Fani-Kayode had been silent on his defection and challenged him to speak up or release a statement on whether he is going or not.

“Many times it is good to sell your market to those who want to buy. If FFK wants to go and he hasn’t gone by now, then you know something is wrong.

“I am 100 per cent sure FFK is going nowhere. I have spoken to FFK and I am sure he is not going. If he goes to APC, he would be dead politically as a frontline Nigerian.

“Although he is not a day-to-day politician, he is dogged and he is a fighter. I have asked him and he said it is far from it,” Fayose said.

“I don’t want to join people in insinuating things. Those who have left the PDP what have they brought back? With respect to senator Omisore, what has he brought back?”

Vanguard also reported how PDP northern youths issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the party’s BoT, and NWC to ensure Fani-Kayode does not leave the party.

