All is well with Enugu APC now – Ogara

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

The All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Enugu State, Barr. George Ogara, on Friday, said the party has resolved all differences among its stakeholders in the state.

Barr. Ogara, explained that the resolution to end all internal crises rocking the party was reached at its expanded stakeholders meeting which was attended by all the party’s gladiators at its Secretariat in Enugu last two weeks.

He disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Sunday Vanguard, adding that after the ongoing national revalidation/registration exercise, the party would have been adequately prepared for 2023 electoral contests in the state.

He equally eulogized the leadership abilities of the national interim chairman of the party, Mai Mala Buni, stating that the ongoing revalidation/registration exercise is being done at polling unit levels in every state to guarantee optimum outcome and reposition the party for greater victories in 2023 polls.

He said “There was a reconciliation meeting of the Enugu’s APC and which was attended by the party stakeholders at our Secretariat in Enugu State where we all agreed to work together for the progress of the party in the state.

“I was there myself, the former Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Sullivan Chime; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Ken Nnamani; Emma Enukwu; the state chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye were all there.

“Other major stakeholders who attended the meeting also include Senator Ayogu Eze; Okey Ezea among others. We all agreed to work genuinely with the purposes of taking a claim to the governance of Enugu State. At that meeting, we resolved to work together.

READ ALSO:

“At the meeting, we also agreed that Dr. Nwoye is our interim Caretaker Committee Chairman in the state. The leadership of the national interim chairman of the party, Mai Mala Buni, has been supeb and we agreed to toe his line of action in this state.

“All the stakeholders agreed to take part in the revalidation exercise, so, there is no more division in APC in Enugu State. Even at the zonal levels, everybody is preaching peace. I can tell you that after the revalidation/registration exercise, the party would be adequately prepared for 2023. We would continue to engage in those things which would make APC stronger in Enugu State and one of such things is to encourage our members to revalidate their membership and to enjoin new members to register with us in order to win elections in the state.

“The leadership of Buni has been excellent. This time, our registration is being done at the polling unit levels. It shows that administrative acumen which he has in party affairs. I am sure that after this revalidation and registration exercises, no party would be able to stand APC in Enugu State and Nigeria at large,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: