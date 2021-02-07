Akintayo hosts Hybrid upgrade summit

Kindly Share This Story:

Real Estate guru, Dr. Stephen Akintayo recently hosted the 2021 edition of the Upgrade Summit. The annual summit, previously known as the Upgrade Conference, was a hybrid format event, that was held both virtually and physically at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos and Marriot Hotel, Dubai, UAE on January 30.

Upgrade Summit, the brainchild of Akintayo, Gtext Homes boss, was an opportunity for young African professionals to reiterate the need for financial freedom among youths in today’s world.

Speaking, the Convener, Stephen Akintayo, said: “One of the biggest enemies of wealth is the urge for perfection at the beginning of business journey. When you are starting the journey of wealth, you have to start anyhow. For you to make money, you need to take risks. If you don’t take a journey with a step you won’t go anywhere.”

He added that everybody in the world is thinking of how to change and evolve. For you to get to where you are, you must take risks. “If you want to make it clean or perfect then you won’t make a move,” he said.

Dipo Adeshina, a US-based entrepreneur with business concerns in America, Uganda and Nigeria who shared that his passion is to help people succeed financially because of the huge mass of poverty affecting this generation tackled the concept of digital assets, cryptocurrency. He explained that while a lot of people don’t know what it is all about, it is something that is creating millionaires at a rocket pace.

READ ALSO:

Bisi Akintayo, popular as the amazon of mini-importation equally educated attendees on e-commerce. Others, including Mayowa Owolabi and Tope Mark-Odigie, also contributed to the entire learning experience.

The Upgrade Summit, previously hosted in Nigerian cities like Lagos, Abuja, Portharcourt and Benin City and International editions in London, Dubai and different cities in the United States such as Baltimore, Silver Spring Maryland, New York, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Atlanta Georgia has till date trained over 10,200 participants since its inception in 2014.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: