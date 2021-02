Akeredolu wins again as court dismisses Adojutelegan’ s appeal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The appeal filed the victory of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in the primary election of All Progressives Congress(APC) held on July 20, 2020 by Dr Nathaniel Adojutelegan has been dismissed.

The Court of Appeal , Abuja, in an unanimous decision, held that the appeal lacks merit.

A three member panel of the Appellate court led by Theresa Orj-Abadua

unanimously dismissed the appeal.

Ibrahim Adeyangtso, a member of the panel, who read the lead judgment, said after considering all the issues raised by parties to the case, the appeal was found to be lacking in substance. The three member panel upheld the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which earlier dismissed same of being statue barred. Justice Abang had on December 16 2020 upheld the emergence of Rotimi Akeredolu as the flag bearer of APC in the governorship election held on the 10th October, 2020.

