Akeredolu dissolves state executive council

By Dayo Johnson

Ahead of his second term inauguration next week Wednesday, governor Rotimi Akeredolu has dissolved the States Executive Council.

Akeredolu announced this Thursday at the valedictory executive council meeting held in Akure, the state capital.

He commended the council members for their support in the last four years and appreciated them for their dedication to duty.

Meanwhile, a public lecture towards the second term inauguration with the theme “Towards A New Nigeria: From Federal Fatherism To A Commonwealth” has been slated for next week Tuesday, February 23.

The event is scheduled to hold at The DOME International Event Centre, Igbatoro Road, Akure, Ondo State by 10 am

The guest speaker is the President Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina while the Chairman of the occasion is the Chairman Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee, Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni.

