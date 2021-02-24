Airport Consession: Catalyst for job creation, economic boost – SSG

Kindly Share This Story:



The Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, has said that concessioning of Asaba International Airport would create more jobs for Deltans and stimulate export of agricultural produce and other items.

He said that the step would also engender huge economic activities within the State and its neighbours.

Ebie made this known while speaking on “News Across the Nation”, on Channels Television on Wednesday.

According to him, the other aspects of development expected from the consession is in the area of other facilities such as movement of cargoes to foster export operations.

Others, he said, hotels, a conference centre, industrial site, office facilities, tank farms and a hangar for the maintenance and overhaul of aircrafts.

“We expect that with the investments that are coming and the revenue that will accrue, it will make a lot of economic sense for the benefit of Deltans,” Ebie said.

He stated that the State Government was partnering the private sector to boost revenue in the State.

“We settled for Consession arrangement for the Asaba International Airport but there are other things we have partnerships with the private sector, like the Kwale Industrial Park which we started due to the opportunity of gas in the area and the anchor investor – ceramic manufacturing.

“There is also the Agro Industrial Park in Ogwashi-Uku and also the modular refinery in Kwale and also a trailer park somewhere in Umunede.

“So, there are a lot of private sector initiatives that we are working on; not necessarily consession, but most important is realising that government cannot do it all alone so there is the need to bring in private investment to boost commercial activities as well,” he explained.

