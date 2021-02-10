Breaking News
Air force jets kill more bandits in Kaduna forests

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo
Air force jets kill more bandits in Kaduna forests

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Several armed bandits were neutralized as air platforms carried out armed reconnaissance missions over locations in Kaduna state.

The Air Force jets hit at bandits in Rahama, Tami, Sabon Birni, Galadimawa, Ungwan Farinbatu, Sabuwa, Kutemeshi, Gajere, Sabon Kuyello, Dogon Dawa, Ngade Allah, Kidandan, and adjoining settlements in Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Wednesday, that operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government revealed that although thorough scans were conducted over the general area, no suspicious activities were observed. The forest west of Gajere was nonetheless strafed with probing shots.

The crew conducted further missions over Sabon Madada, Babban Doka, Gwaska, Gajere, and adjoining settlements. At Sabon Madada, bandits were seen with large herds of cattle fleeing the town along a track to the east of the location. They were promptly engaged and neutralized.

Other locations appeared calm with no threats observed.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the fighter jet crew for the operational feedback and lauded their consistency with the armed missions over the areas.

Aggressive ground and air patrols will be sustained in the general area.

