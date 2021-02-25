Kindly Share This Story:

By Ifeanyichukwu Nwannah

Zamfara state Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle has received three more repented bandits who surrendered their arms and ammunitions at the Government House, Gusau, the state capital.

Among the repented bandits who accepted the peace accord and reconciliation initiative was one Muhammadu Sani, popularly known as Zakwi, the son of late Buharin Daji also a one time notorious bandit and two others.

The bandits were operating within Maru and Bungudu Local Government Areas, and willingly accepted the peace initiative of the Zamfara state government.

Items surrendered by the repentant Bandits included 8 AK-47 rifles, 1 Rocket launcher, 1 Map machine, and 1,041 live ammunitions

Receiving the repentant bandits and the surrendered arms and ammunition, Zamfara state Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle noted that in less than two weeks, his administration had received four more groups of repentant bandits in furtherance to his carrot and stick approach to ensure lasting peace and tranquility in the state.

Governor Bello Matawalle maintained that his administration will not rest on its oars until total peace is achieved in all parts of the state.

The Governor who commended the Almighty God for making it possible for his administration to continue recording this successes, explained that the peace accord and reconciliation process with repentant bandits would be sustained in the state, while those unrepentant ones will face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, not all Fulanis are criminals, noting that “as we all know, Fulanis are living and conducting their cattle rearing business in the bush” he said.

He therefore enjoined his colleagues, Governors across the country to embark on the peace and reconciliation with bandits and provide them with a sense of belonging.

Matawalle commended the emir of Maru and other stakeholders in the area for having talks with the Bandits which led to the success recorded.

In a remak, the state Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Hon. Abubakar Muhammed Dauran said this giant initiative of common approach towards addressing insecurity in the state is yielding positive results.

Hon. Dauran added that “in this regard, a lot have been achieved in the state internal security operations as a result of the peace accord which led to the return of normalcy in some hard-hit areas”

The commissioner explained that since the beginning of the peace process and reconciliation with bandits in the state, about 181 sophisticated weapons, 1525 live ammunitions, 64 magazines, 2 number of Handcuffs as well as 887 locally fabricated Den guns were voluntarily surrendered by repentant bandits and local vigilante group (Yansakai) across the state.

Earlier, the Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Gado Maigari told the Governor that his emirate and other stakeholders in the area engaged the bandits in the bush on the need to stop the ugly business and embrace the peace process of the state Government.

The occasion was attended by the former Deputy Governor of Zamfara state, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammed, Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, Deputy Chief of staff, Dr. Bashir Muhammed Maru, Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello commissioners and senior Government officials.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: