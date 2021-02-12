‘Africa must rethink its governance, ensure youth empowerment’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

With the right Institution, infrastructure and government, Africa must rethink its governance and ensure the empowerment of young people to take up leadership positions at all levels.

This was the major subject of discussion at the maiden edition of the virtual African Luther King Heroes Summit held on Friday, January 29.

Speaking at the conference, representing the wife of the late African-American activist, Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King, Prof. Babs Onabanjo, CEO/President of the AD King Foundation, called on policymakers across Africa to prioritise the issues affecting youths and women across the continent.

She noted that the time has come for young people to take their place in leadership across every sector in order to hasten the development of the continent.

Dr. Melida H. Barrow, Founder of the 6th Region Global Chamber of Commerce, stressed the need for young people to collaborate and synergise for economic prosperity of the continent.

READ ALSO:

While Aisha Yesufu, a right activist and #BringBackOurGirls campaigner, urged young people to continue to mount pressure on political leadership across Africa in order to reset the continent on the path of development.

Other speakers at the summit were Mr. Debo Adedayo (Mr. Macaroni), Dr. Joseph Baesley, Mobolaji Ogunlende, Olusola Owonikoko, Owolabi Williams, Omotola Fawunmi, and Charles O’Tudor.

The major highlight of the event was the unveiling of the African Luther King Heroes Award to recognise individuals who demonstrate Dr. King’s spirit and legacy through their dedication and contributions in Africa.

The 10 awardees are representative of the plethora of young people who devote time and energy to improve the lives of others and who are beacons of light within their communities.

The awardees include Raquel Kasham Daniel, Social Entrepreneur, author and Founder of Beyond the Classroom Foundation; Charles O’Tudor, Public Speaker and Principal Consultant of ADSTRAT Branding; Owolabi Williams, Boys Development Advocate, Entrepreneur and President, Boys Lead Foundation.

Other are Omotola Fawunmi, Social Justice Advocate, Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Rebirth Hub Africa; Olusola Owonikoko, Programs Director, Project Enable; Mobolaji Ogunlende, Founder of Real Act of Kindness Foundation; Aisha Yesufu, Human Rights Activists; Oludare Akinlaja, Educator, Development Consultant, Managing Partner Oludare Akinlaja Research and Development Company.

Wale Ajani, Tech Entreprenuer and CEO, Entrepreneurship & Leadership Business Academy; and Adebunmi Akinbo, Secretary, Association for Information and Communication Technology on Local Content (ICTLOCA), were also honoured.

In closing, Stephen Oguntoyinbo, Executive Director of Alarinka Communication appreciated the contribution of the speakers to the success of the summit and congratulated the awardees for their contribution to Nation Building.

This event is a build-up to the A.D King Foundation’s Gala Night scheduled to hold at the end of the year in Atlanta, USA where 50 awardees across Africa would be honoured and recognised for their work in the development of the continent.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: