Adelaja meets Obasanjo, Makinde others over defection

Kindly Share This Story:

The former National Publicity Secretary of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Prince Adelaja Adeoye, who resigned from the party with over 200,000 followers nationwide weeks ago, has commenced nationwide consultation on his next political move.

At the top of his call is a former President and elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde and a PDP chieftain in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale, among others.

According to the politician, he has come under tremendous pressure from various political parties who saw his values and usefulness during his exploit at the ADP, calling on him to join them since he announced his resignation.

Giving insight on his consultation, Prince Adelaja said he is meeting with great leaders who has contributed so much to the development of this country so that he will be properly guided before joining any party with his large followers.

He said he has met with Governor Makinde, who spoke highly of him and urged him to look in the way of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), assuring him that PDP is the one and only democratic party that allows young people to grow in their political ambitions.

ALSO READ: Group laments abandoned NDDC projects in Ondo

He also disclosed to newsmen in Lagos that he will be meeting with former President Obasanjo soon to seek his guidance on his next political move, confirming that he had also met with Lagos strong man in PDP, Otunba Segun Adewale popularly known as Aeroland.

Prince Adelaja admonished young people to get involved in politics beyond social media activities, noting that any meaningful development cannot come from mere criticism on the internet, but that they must join local politics and learn the process to make real impacts.

On the planned #OccupyLekkiTollGate by the youth, Prince Adelaja urged them to exercise some caution so as not to be tagged as lawless or arsonists, because it appears that government is also working with some youths to stage a counter protest, and in the process, degenerate into chaos, which would be easily blamed on the protesters.

He said rather than protesting, youth should join political parties of their choice where they can implement whatever changes they hoped for and used in dealing or removing leaders they are convinced have failed to serve them well in 2023.

On his likely destination, Prince Adelaja said he will announce the party where he and his followers will join ahead of 2023 election after wide consultations, promising to work with patriotic Nigerians in redirecting the nation on a right path.

Prince Adelaja, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to step up in the fight against insurgents, banditry, and the killing of innocent people in the South West Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: