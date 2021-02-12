Adebayo leads Defence Intelligence Agency

Kindly Share This Story:

The newly appointed Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) Maj.-Gen. Samuel Adebayo on Friday, took over the leadership of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

The former CDI, Air Vice Marshal Muhammed Usman, had on Feb. 8, handed over the leadership of the agency to his Deputy, Maj.-Gen. Gbolahan Oyefesobi, following his retirement from service.

Oyefesobi, however, handed over to the new CDI on Friday at the agency’s headquarters.

Adebayo, who thanked God and President Muhammadu Buhari for considering him worthy for the appointment, promised to sustain and build on the achievements of the agency under his predecessor.

He was a former director at the agency and the Chief of Military Intelligence for the Nigerian Army before his current appointment.

He expressed confidence that the agency would achieve its desired goals under his leadership.

According to him, so much has been achieved by the Armed Forces of Nigeria in dealing with security issues.

“Security agencies are also doing their best but much more still needs to be done.

“In particular, the DIA has continued to raise the bar in the intelligence state craft and considering the achievements of the former CDI, I know that the task ahead is daunting but clearly achievable.

“I, therefore, solicit your support suggestions and advice as we settle down to work as leadership is about team work, transparency and integrity.

“I want to see a DIA with cutting edge capacity to deliver its mandate to the Nigerian people,” he said.

Adebayo said his administration would prioritise the core intelligence efforts of the agency in support of the ongoing operations and other national engagements.

He also promised to enhance the technical intelligence capacity of DIA through administration of more advanced intelligence enablers and upgrading the existing ones.

The new CDI also pledged to ensure human capacity development with specific interest on specialisation of staff for optimal output as well as enhancing the specialist centres of the agency to meet their full capacity.

He, however, urged the staff to be dedicated, adding that together they would achieve more for the nation.

The Deputy CDI, Maj.-Gen. Oyefesobi, congratulated the new CDI on his well deserved appointment.

He described Adebayo as a seasoned intelligence officer with track records of achievements, adding that he had the capacity to wear the big shoes left by his predecessor.

Oyefesobi said that the agency had achieved tremendous achievements in the areas of operations, infrastructural development and staff welfare.

He noted that the agency had committed and dedicated personnel that would assist the new CDI to achieve his mandate.(NAN)

