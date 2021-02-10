Breaking News
Translate

Activist Okei-Odumakin condemns attack on Soyinka’s house

On 6:08 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Joe Okei-Odumakin, police
Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin

By Dirisu Yakubu

Famous activist and founder, Women Arise, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin has condemned Tuesday’s attack on the Abeokuta residence of global literary giant, Professor Wole Soyinka by yet to be identified gunmen.

Okei-Odumakin in a short statement made available to Vanguard, flayed President Muhammadu Buhari’s media handlers accusing them of calling Soyinka names when he recently warned of possible breakout of violence in the country.

“After a confirmation from Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, that some herders struck at his Abeokuta home on Tuesday at 1 PM, leading to a siege on the world literary figure, we can now safely say that Nigeria is at the edge of the precipice.

“Soyinka had warned the country last weekend of how close  Nigeria is to civil war if President Muhammadu Buhari did not act fast.

“Instead of the president acting, his media aides said he would become a talkative if he continued to speak on Miyetti Allah.

“Nigeria is dying before our very eyes and its death pang is what the attack on Soyinka symbolized.

“We hope security agencies will still have the guts to accost the assailants and bring them to justice, although the prognosis does not look good at all,” the statement read.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!