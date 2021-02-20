Accord Party chairman, others defect to Action Alliance in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

CHAIRMAN of Accord Party (AP) in Oredo Local Government Area of the State, Mr. Oviasu Ehigiator and other executives have defected to the Action Alliance (AA) over allegation of financial impropriety of the leadership of the AP.

He accused the state leadership of his former party of floating a non-existent Bank loan for its members, which turned out to be a scam before the last Governorship election.

He said “As I speak with you, I have the Chairmen of 11 of AP and over a thousand supporters on my side.

“After some turbulent moments, we took a resolution to leave AP in droves to realise our potentials and not to ruin our political career

“I took time to investigate the allegation and discovered that it was a sham when I got to Ekpoma. Thereafter I informed the leadership of AP about my plans to leave the party”, he said.

Welcoming the defectors into its fold, Edo State Chairman of AA, Engr. Israel Guobadia urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to provide a level playing field for a free and fair Local Government election.

He stated that his party would not only field Candidates in the Local Government elections, it would win Local Government elections and Counsellors seats if the exercise passes integrity test.

He said “We welcome the defectors with open hands. Before today, we have known one another on the field. We know their pedigree, their strength, doggedness and their political diversity.

“Haven come to join us, we are very happy. Their defection to AA will double the strength with robust ideas. The defectors have come to a party where their voices would be heard and political aspirations would be meant in the party that is transparent and operate as a family. They did not make any mistake.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: