Abiodun orders investigation into herdsmen/farmers clash in Ogun

investigations into the recent clash between herdsmen and farmers in Eggua, Yewa-North Council Area of the state.

Recall that the clash led to the loss of one life and destruction of property.

Mr Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in a statement in Abeokuta on Saturday stated that Abiodun had also set up a special task force to maintain peace in all areas prone to herders/farmers conflict in the state.

According to the statement, the governor had also directed that those behind the violence should be brought to justice.

“Our first priority in Ogun is the safety of lives and property of everyone and we will not compromise on that.

“We will not condone any act of criminality in the state, no matter who is involved.

“The Police and other security agencies have been directed to go after the perpetrators of this act and bring them to book.

“We will not allow anybody to disrupt the peace in Ogun and anyone who tries to test our resolve to maintain peace in our state will have himself or herself to blame,’’ the governor was quoted as saying.

Abiodun commiserated with the family of the deceased and also expressed sympathy to those who lost their farmlands as well as cows during the unfortunate incident.

The governor had convened an expansive stakeholders’ meeting involving farmers, herdsmen and other stakeholders to bring about a lasting peace.

“Our state is known for being a haven of peace, security and harmonious relationship amongst people of different ethnic groups whether citizens or settlers, who consider the state their home.

“This is a long and cherished tradition that we are proud of and which this administration is committed to sustaining.

“We, therefore, condemn in strong terms the recent unfortunate violence orchestrated by certain elements to set an agenda that is inimical to public security and safety,’’ the governor said. (NAN)

