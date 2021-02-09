Abia lawmaker, Ossy Prestige, is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

Member representing Aba North/Aba South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ossy Prestige, is dead.

A release signed by his brother, Chukwu Nnanna and the Director General of his campaign office, George Ezikpe said the lawmaker died on February 6, 2021 in Germany, at the age of 56.

The statement read in part, “We announce the passing away of Hon. Prestige Ossy, the member representing the Aba North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State at the National Assembly, whose transition to higher glory occurred in the wee hours of February 6 ,2021,in Germany where he has been receiving treatment for the past months.

READ ALSO:

“In his death bed and up to his last days, his love for his uncommon people of Aba and Abia State found expression in words.

“He fought gallantly to live for his people but God decided to take him into rest in his bosom. Who are we to question God?

“As we continue with necessary arrangements to repatriate his remains and accord him a hero’s farewell that he eminently deserves, we shall endeavor to carry everybody along”.

Prestige was said to have been first flown to London last year for the treatment of an undisclosed ailment, but when the matter worsened as he was transferred to Germany where he finally died.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: