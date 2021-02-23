Abaribe condemns attack on Abayi Police Station

Kindly Share This Story:

…Wants culprits apprehended without delay

By Henry Umoru

SENATE Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia South has condemned in very strong terms, the destruction of the Abayi Police Station in Aba, Abia State by hoodlums.

Abaribe has however called on the police and other security agencies to quickly apprehend perpetrators of the heinous crime and ensure that the full weight of the law is applied to bring them to justice.

In a statement Tuesday in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, the Minority Leader who lamented the reported killing of two policemen in the mayhem, said that he was shocked by the unwarranted attack, said resort to violence of such magnitude by the hoodlums is unprecedented, most heart rendering and must be stopped immediately.

Abaribe said, “I do not think there is any reason whatsoever, that could warrant this animalistic resort to killings, destructions or violence in any form.

READ ALSO:

“Most condemnable by every discerning mind is the dangerous affront at every turn on the lives of our police officers and security agents, who toil, go through most horrendous and excruciating experience everyday for the safety of lives and properties of Nigerians.

“I am pained by this dastardly act and I urge the security agencies to apply all available resources to bring the hoodlums to justice.”

Senator Abaribe condoled with the officers and men of the Abia State Police command on the unfortunate incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: