PHOTOS: 7 Air Force officers who died in Abuja air crash buried

By Kingsley Omonobi

The burial of the seven Nigerian Air Force men that died in last Sunday’s Beechcraft King Air B359i crash is ongoing at the National Cemetery, Lugbe, Airport Road, Abuja.

Vanguard reported, last Saturday, that all seven occupants of the plane died in the air disaster. Read the full story HERE.

The names of the victims, who are being buried today, are Flight Lt Haruna Gadzama, Flight Lt. Henry Piyo, Flying Officer Michael Okpara, Warrant Officer Basset Etim, Flight Sgt. Olasunkanmi Olawunmi, Sgt Ugochukwu Oluka and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson.

Dignitaries at the ceremony include Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen among others.

The service chiefs are also in attendance: Chief of Defence Staff, Maj Gen LEO Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Major Gen Ibrahim Attahitu; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral AZ Gambo and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao.

Below are images from the burial:

