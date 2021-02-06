Breaking News
6,982 Nigerians killed in 30 months

On 3:11 amIn Newsby
We've traced forfeited assets to 25 locations in Nigeria — FG
A map of Nigeria

•6,501 civilians, 481 security agents among casualties

•Additional 407 children killed in one year

•Borno records highest deaths,  Zamfara , second highest

By Evelyn Usman

Nigerians are daily inundated with one security challenge or the other, which leaves defenseless citizens at the mercy of their assailants.

Killings, arson, banditry have become common on our shores.

Report had it that more than 2. 3 million Nigerians  have been displaced by conflicts since 2013, while about  250,000 of them  fled  into neighboring Cameroon , Chad  and Niger, all in a bid to escape the massacre by terrorists .

Though  some of those who fled had returned to the charred remains of what used to be   homes, others are still in these neighboring countries , trying to start life all over again.

In Katsina state alone,  at least 33,130 people were displaced last year.

At first the wave of these killings were restricted to the North East alone. But today, it has snowballed into a violent twist  across the country,  with different methodologies.

Casualties

According to the 2019 Mass atrocities casualties tracking  report  by Global Rights ,an international human rights capacity-building Non Governmental  Organisation, between 2018 and June  2020,  life had been snuffed out of  6,982 Nigerians, in violent incidents which included: gang clashes, extra-judicial killings,  kidnappings and Boko-Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province,  ISWAP attacks, according to the report.  

The victims included 6,501 civilians and 481  security agents .

Among the deaths were farmers who went to their farmland to do justice to  their only means of survival, only to be abducted and beheaded. A vivid instance was that  in Zabarmari village , Borno state, November last year.. 

The escalating  violence forced many farmers and their families  from their homes, and also deprived them of  cultivating  their farms during the 2020 rainy season, thus indicating food scarcity.

Between January and June 2020 alone, at least 1,126 people were killed in the northern part of the country. Out of this figure, 366 persons were killed in Kaduna  State .

Children too

Children were not spared either, as reports had it that not less than 1000 of them had been killed since 2018.

In 2018 alone 405 children had their lives cut in their prime. Some of them were killed at the  foetus stage while others were slain while being delivered.

In 2019, 3,188 lives were lost between January and December, according to a report by Global Rights. They included 2,707  civilians and  481  security agents.

Borno State recorded the highest casualty that year,   with 728 deaths , followed by  Zamfara with 450 deaths.  Kaduna state recorded  280 casualties, Katsina,  254;  Taraba  181; Rivers ,176’ Benue, 167; Niger, 100; Sokoto , 90 and  Kogi state, 88.

Security agents were also hacked to death in the course of protecting the lives of the citizenry. They included soldiers, naval personnel, Policemen and officials of the National Security  Defense Corps.

However, the casualties recorded in 2019  showed a slight down turn, when compared  to 2018  which  recorded 3,428.

Spread of kidnappers

At the moment kidnapping seems to be the most committed crime in Nigeria as kidnappers have taken over the nation’s expressways to unleash mayhem on helpless Nigerians.

Investigation revealed that these kidnappers who hide under the cover of herdsmen are from Niger and Chad. 

Their influx into the South West region of the country was facilitated last year during the lock down , when there was restriction in  interstate travel, as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

There were reports of some strange movements of some persons into Lagos and other states in the South West then, with some of them  arrested while  sneaking into Lagos and other states in the region at night. Some of them deprived from entering the state and sent back to where they were coming from .

Unfortunately, there were no corresponding approaches to ensure  they actually went  back to where they came from.

Rather, these strangers who could not speak English language were seen in some video that went viral on social media, , taking  alternative roads in the bush to their initial destinations.

DSS, Police  raise alarm

 Last December, the  Department of State Services, DSS and the Nigeria  Police  Force alerted Nigerians of plans by some criminals elements to launch violent  attacks on public places, including key and vulnerable points during the yuletide seasons.

They explained that  the objective of the planned  violent attacks was to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the Government. 

They therefore, advised Nigerians  to be vigilant and report strange and suspicious movements around them, to security and law enforcement agencies.

Again , on Wednesday, the DSS  alerted Nigerians of a plan by some persons to cause ethno/religious violence in the country.

Spokesman for the DSS,  Mr Peter Afunanya, in a statement  disclosed that latest developments indicated  desperate efforts by these groups to subvert public order.

The statement read: “ The DSS  hereby reminds the public of its earlier warnings about plans by persons and groups to exploit some fault lines to cause ethno-religious violence in parts of the country.

“Latest developments indicate desperate efforts by these groups to subvert public order.  In this regard, they have continued to resort to inciting, unguarded and divisive statements and acts. The objective is to pit citizens against one another in order to apparently inflame the embers of tribal and religious discords. 

“For the umpteenth time, the Service strongly warns these elements to desist forthwith from their planned nefarious acts or face the full wrath of the law.  However, the DSS will, in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies, take necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry”.

Female victim opens up

The outcome of the threat has begun to play out in the South West region, with these criminals emerging from their enclaves in the bush to abduct Nigerians and whisk them away.

Some female victims were raped severally until ransom was paid.

One of the female victims who was recently released, disclosed that they were raped over 10 times a day. She explained that they were kidnapped on the Benin bypass two months ago, while on her way to Lagos. The lady (names withheld) said, “ while in the forest, they tore our cloths and left us naked, making jest of our looks. Any of them  would mount on any of us . At times, five to 10  of them would end up sleeping with a lady at different times,  a day.

“We could not struggle because our hands were tied. I passed out at a point and was told the person on me kept on without caring a hoot.  They don’t use condoms .  I spent close to three weeks in the hospital after  ransom was paid for my release” , the lady said.

