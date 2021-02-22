46-year-old man in court for allegedly stealing N900,650 from cooperative society

Kindly Share This Story:

A 46-year-old man, Saidi Omilabu, on Monday appeared in a Magistrates’ court, sitting in Ogudu, Lagos, for allegedly stealing N900,650 from a Cooperative society.

The police charged Omilabu, who resides in Mushin, Lagos with theft and obtaining money under false pretext.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime between October 2018 and August, 2019, at Epetedo Street, in Ogudu area of Lagos.

Perezi alleged that the defendant stole N900, 650 from a Oyosowapo Cooperative Society.

READ ALSO:

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant, took a loan of N900,650 loan and refused to pay back to the cooperative

Perezi told the court that defendant, issued three dud cheques which were dishonoured due to insufficient funds in his account.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 314(1)of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate O.A. Daodu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum 250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu adjourned the case until March 11 for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: