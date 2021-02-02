2nd term inauguration ceremony: Akeredolu commissions 16.75km road

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

As part of the activities to mark his second term inauguration, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has officially commissioned the 16.75Km Akure-Idanre Road.

The road extends to Oke-Iya and Igisogba. Akeredolu who described the project as novel, said no previous administration has ever thought it expedient to construct the road.

While noting that the road is a life-impacting project, the governor said there has only been a single road between Akure and Idanre from time immemorial.

“To put the records straight, what has transformed into a world-class infrastructure before our very eyes today used to be a footpath between Akure and Idanre, accessible only during the dry seasons.”

He explained that every project handled by his administration has been a product of well-thought-out policy geared towards creating growth, economic development, galvanising employment and reducing crime, saying he shall continue to maintain the tempo of social contract with the people.

“This project that is being commissioned is providing a new lease of life for our people by increasing the value of the adjoining property, increasing their disposable income by way of reduction in the wear and tear of our vehicles, reducing the travel time and accessibility to the city centre of Akure because the Oba Osupa Road – Hospital Road- Ijoka Road, when completed would be connected to this road.

“This road project is laced with functional hydraulic structures like 600mm x 600mm lined drains, culverts, with a solid stone-based base course, 50mm thick layer wearing course.

“We are not unaware that traffic from the Akure – Idanre and vice versa would be diverted here and that is why we have designed and constructed a road that would be able to withstand the axle load pressures of worst conditions.

He said that despite the deleterious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, his administration remained irrevocably committed to the completion of all ongoing projects.

The Governor assured that his administration will also embark on new projects within the permissible limits of resources in the second term.

The immediate past Special Adviser on Works, Land and Infrastructure, Engr. Raimi Aminu explained that the road was constructed to specifications.

He said the road has 500 meters spur to Oke-Iya and 500 meters spur to Igisogba making the total length of the road 16.75 km.

The acting chairman of the APC in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin appreciated Governor Akeredolu for his love for the people of Idanre, adding that the Governor had earlier commissioned a total length of 7.5km township road within the first 100 days of his administration in 2017.

The Owa of the Idanre kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Fredrick Adegunle Aroloye also thanked Governor Akeredolu for fulfilling his promise to the people of the hilly town.

