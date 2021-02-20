2023: Why Badagry Division must produce Lagos governor – Adediran, Ogunsanya

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

A leading governorship aspirant in Lagos, Alhaji Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran, and former Secretary to Lagos State Government (SSG), Princess Adenrele Adeniran Ogunsanya, have urged other parts of Lagos to back Badagry Division to produce the next governor of the state in 2023.

Among the five administrative divisions of Lagos, Badagry is the most neglected and yet to produce governor of the state whether military or civilian.

Ikeja Division hosts the seat of government and produced AlhajiLlateef Jakande. Ikorodu Division had late Group Captain Gbolahan Mudashiru and Sir Michael Otedola as helmsmen of Lagos. Lagos Division produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and Epe produced immediate past governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode while Badagry Division is yet to occupy the topmost seat.

Making a case for Badagry, Alhaji Adediran, and Princess Ogunsanya spoke shortly after Adediran revalidated his membership of All Progressive Congress, APC, in his constituency at Ilewe home town, Ward G under Ojo local government Lagos, said Badagry had been neglected by successive governments in the state.

Also known as Jandor, Adediran said if elected he would make Lagos work for Lagosians, lamenting that Badagry Division where he hails from is the only division in Lagos that has never produced a governor.

”Our roads are the worst in the entire Lagos. Look at Badagry express way, and you can’t even pass through it. This project is personal to us, the priorities are there looking at us in the face. In terms of infrastructural development, we are far behind. It appears like a deliberate act of those ruling us in Lagos to just impoverish us, to ensure that we are not among those that can be called part of Lagos like Victoria Island and Lekki. Governance is beyond that but we are coming to bring that promise of a better tomorrow.

READ ALSO:

”We have gone round, and if you look at the proximity of this Island to the mainland, I think with the state that is making a huge amount of money, it will not cost us anything to have bridges linking everywhere, not just a bridge for us, it is going to be a very iconic one. The moment you see it, you can tell that this is part of Lagos. But unfortunately, what we have had in the past two decades is nothing but total neglect of this part of Lagos,” he said.

The Visioner of Lagos4Lagos movement commended APC leaders for the membership revalidation and registration exercise, noting that turnout of members was impressive.

”This revalidation is not just a revalidation for us, as you can see how our people trooped out and seemed very excited about what has happened today. So the significance for us is just beyond revalidation of party membership. To us, it signals that promise for a better tomorrow, for this region and Badagry division and Lagos State as a whole, ” he said.

Also speaking, former Secretary to Lagos State government (SSG), Princess Adenrele Adeniran Ogunsanya, who accompanied Adediran to the revalidation exercise, said she is throwing her weight behind Jandor for the governorship position in 2023 because he is a suitable and competent hand.

She said: ”We keep getting a governor that is not from here (Badagry), and when you are not a part of a system, you don’t feel what those within it feel. This is a matter of fairness. We in Lagos accommodate everyone, we should balance it well, and that is what we are asking for. We also want a change for certain areas that have been really deprived.

“I am from Ikorodu, we have been okay but it could be better. I saw that Jandor had courage because a lot of our people lacked courage, and that is why we are in the position we are today. I stand by him, I believe in him, I believe in what he is doing, nobody is a custodian of knowledge, but I know that he will do well. I pray that it will be him. Some of you don’t know the battles that we fight and we are being victimized for them.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: