2023: Tinubu best candidate for Buhari’s job, Adeyeye

By James Ogunnaike

A political support group, ‘South West Agenda 23’ (SWAGA 23), has described the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2003.

The Chairman of the South West Agenda 23, and a former Minister of State for Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, stated this on Sunday, when the group paid a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi and from Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Adeyeye said the political support group was in the Akarigbo’s Palace to seek his royal blessing towards the official launch of the group in Ogun, noted that Tinubu remained the best candidate from the southwest for presidency come 2023.

Accompanied on the visit by Senators Gbenga Obadara, Soji Akanbi, former Commissioner for Information in Oyo State, Bosun Oladele, secretary of the group, the immediate past Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi, former House of Reps member from Ogun state, Ishiaq Abiodun Akinlade, among other APC stalwarts across the southwest states, Adeyeye explained the group was to garner support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition, not only in the southwest but throughout the country.

According to him, if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would follow agreement and zone presidency to the south in 2023, the APC national leader should be put forward and supported by the southeast and south-south.

“Tinubu is a good product that doesn’t need any advertisement and he has contributed greatly to the growth and development of the nation. He is consummate democrat and progressive.

“We have three geo-political zones in the South, and all of them have the right to contest for the presidency. South West is interested to contest for the presidency in 2023. The person who can help us win this ticket is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“He has done a lot for Nigerians irrespective of religion and tribe. He has built bridges across the country.

“We gathered together to start campaigning for him. If we can hold our house together, we will have the presidency back in the southwest, Adeyeye stated.

He said the group which had earlier been inaugurated in Oyo and Osun states, will be launched in Ogun on Tuesday, adding ” SWAGA 23 will also be inaugurated in Kogi and Akwa Ibom states soon”.

Responding, Oba Ajayi pledged his support for the group and offered prayers for the success of Tinubu’s presidential aspiration in 2023.

According to him, the entire Remoland will key into the project of ensuring a true and patriotic Nigerian in the calibre of Tinubu to succeed Buhari in 2023.

On his part, Otunba Daniel, said he has no doubt that Asiwaju Tinubu has scored a pass mark after critical analysis, saying that everybody should give him maximum support.

He then changed members of the group to be strategic in their campaign.

